Lansing’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here—from medical routes to regional and local CDL work.

Employer: MedSpeed

MedSpeed Location: Lansing, MI (long-distance routes across Michigan)

(long-distance routes across Michigan) Pay: $16.00/hr (+ $1.00/hr weekend shift differential)

(+ weekend shift differential) Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 9:30 PM–3:00 AM

This role is all about safely delivering medical supplies, lab specimens, and records using a company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs for you). Training is provided, there’s PTO, benefits, and a fixed schedule—great if you want steady overnight hours. COVID vaccination required.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Based near Lansing, MI (runs in IN, MI, IL, OH, WI)

Based near (runs in IN, MI, IL, OH, WI) Pay: $1,900–$2,200 per week + $2,500 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time, home weekly (out 5 days, home 2 days)

You’ll run regional freight with automatic transmissions and use a powered pallet jack for unloads (training provided). This job offers steady miles, strong weekly pay, and health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Lyden Oil Company

Location: Lansing, MI

Pay: $24.00–$29.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, home daily

Drive locally delivering petroleum products to businesses—no overnights. This role offers a $1 raise after 90 days, strong benefits (401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO), and a steady weekday schedule. CDL-A or B with Hazmat & Tanker and manual transmission skills required.

Employer: D E K Delivery LLC (Amazon DSP)

Location: Lansing, MI

Pay: From $21.50 per hour

From Type: Full-time (4–5 days/week) or Part-time (1–3 days/week), 10:50 AM start, ~10-hour shifts

Deliver Amazon packages around Lansing using a company van—no CDL needed. You get PTO from day 1, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses (including rescue bonuses and peak-time incentives).

Employer: Stone Transport

Location: Lansing, MI (RSDC plant)

(RSDC plant) Pay: About $960–$1,300 per week , hourly with OT after 40 hrs

About , hourly with OT after 40 hrs Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM, frequent Fridays)

You’ll move trailers in the yard, monitor scrap chutes, and back heavy-duty dump and roll-off trailers into tight spots. This job offers year-round work, weekly pay, $1,500 retention bonus, and benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these fits your life—pay, hours, or home time—click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.