Lansing’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks worth a look right now.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with small finishing machines in a modern packaging plant—loading, packing, doing quality checks, and light maintenance. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a high school diploma/GED, and want training, development, and an attractive salary with a global company.

Employer: Tecomet, Inc

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and set up CNC machines on close-tolerance parts, using measuring tools and reading engineering drawings. Best for folks with 3+ years of CNC experience who want steady production work, chances to improve processes, and a shop that follows GMP/GDP and 5S standards.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Lansing, MI 48917

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Load and unload company trucks with uniforms, mats, and other products for customer routes. This role is active and physical, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus training and growth paths inside a Fortune 500 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.