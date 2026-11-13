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💰 Lansing, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $90K+
Lansing’s finance scene is busy right now—utilities, healthcare, tech, and local firms are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or tax skills, there’s a solid mix of entry‑level through executive options.
Treasury Analyst
- Employer: Lansing Board of Water & Light
- Location: Lansing, MI (on‑site, office/industrial mix)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,100 – $93,800 starting
Utility treasury role handling cash & investments, bond issuance, and retirement plans (pension, DC, OPEB). Great fit if you have 3+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and want big‑company benefits, pension/retirement programs, and generous time off.
Credentialed Tax Expert
- Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)
- Location: Lansing, MI (remote from U.S.)
- Type: Part-time (min. 20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Base pay varies by state; role includes bonus, equity, and benefits eligibility
Work from home helping TurboTax customers with 1040 prep, tax advice, and full‑service returns via video. You’ll need an active CPA, EA, or practicing attorney credential, PTIN, and 2+ recent seasons preparing individual returns.
Staff Accountant – Lansing Area
- Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group
- Location: Lansing, MI area (with day travel to Grandville & Kalamazoo)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Client‑facing role with small businesses ($1M–$75M revenue) doing financial statements, GL, reconciliations, AP/AR, payroll, and audit support. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3–5 years’ experience and like variety across multiple industries.
Bookkeeping – Lansing Area
- Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group
- Location: Lansing, MI area (some travel to Greater Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on bookkeeping for multiple clients: data entry, AP/AR, bank/credit card reconciliations, payroll, deposits, sales tax, and month‑end support. Good match if you have 2+ years AP & payroll, strong tech skills, and like structured, detail‑oriented work.
Billing Specialist
- Employer: Peak Performance Physical Therapy
- Location: Lansing, MI (office in clinical setting)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: $18 – $23 per hour
Join a therapy clinic handling insurance billing, payment posting, authorizations, and patient billing questions. Best for someone with 2+ years medical billing (CPT/ICD‑10, EOBs) who enjoys patient communication and working closely with an external billing company.
Fractional CFO/Controller (Small Business) – Lansing Area
- Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group
- Location: Lansing, MI area
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading controller/CFO‑level services for small business clients—financials, compliance, and team leadership. You’ll want a BA in accounting/business, 10+ years accounting experience, and 2+ years supervising or leading projects; CPA and MBA/Master’s are a plus.
Investment Manager
- Employer: Tri-Star Trust
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Wealth management role serving high‑net‑worth clients, endowments, and foundations with portfolio management and macroeconomic guidance. Requires Bachelor’s in Finance/Econ, 5+ years portfolio management and client advisory, with CFP/CFA strongly preferred and a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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