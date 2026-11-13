💰 Lansing, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $90K+

Lansing’s finance scene is busy right now—utilities, healthcare, tech, and local firms are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or tax skills, there’s a solid mix of entry‑level through executive options.

Employer: Lansing Board of Water & Light

Lansing Board of Water & Light Location: Lansing, MI (on‑site, office/industrial mix)

(on‑site, office/industrial mix) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,100 – $93,800 starting

Utility treasury role handling cash & investments, bond issuance, and retirement plans (pension, DC, OPEB). Great fit if you have 3+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and want big‑company benefits, pension/retirement programs, and generous time off.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Lansing, MI (remote from U.S.)

Type: Part-time (min. 20 hrs/week)

(min. 20 hrs/week) Salary: Base pay varies by state; role includes bonus, equity, and benefits eligibility

Work from home helping TurboTax customers with 1040 prep, tax advice, and full‑service returns via video. You’ll need an active CPA, EA, or practicing attorney credential, PTIN, and 2+ recent seasons preparing individual returns.

Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group

Location: Lansing, MI area (with day travel to Grandville & Kalamazoo)

(with day travel to Grandville & Kalamazoo) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client‑facing role with small businesses ($1M–$75M revenue) doing financial statements, GL, reconciliations, AP/AR, payroll, and audit support. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3–5 years’ experience and like variety across multiple industries.

Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group

Location: Lansing, MI area (some travel to Greater Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo)

(some travel to Greater Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on bookkeeping for multiple clients: data entry, AP/AR, bank/credit card reconciliations, payroll, deposits, sales tax, and month‑end support. Good match if you have 2+ years AP & payroll, strong tech skills, and like structured, detail‑oriented work.

Employer: Peak Performance Physical Therapy

Location: Lansing, MI (office in clinical setting)

(office in clinical setting) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $18 – $23 per hour

Join a therapy clinic handling insurance billing, payment posting, authorizations, and patient billing questions. Best for someone with 2+ years medical billing (CPT/ICD‑10, EOBs) who enjoys patient communication and working closely with an external billing company.

Employer: Nienhuis Financial Group

Location: Lansing, MI area

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading controller/CFO‑level services for small business clients—financials, compliance, and team leadership. You’ll want a BA in accounting/business, 10+ years accounting experience, and 2+ years supervising or leading projects; CPA and MBA/Master’s are a plus.

Employer: Tri-Star Trust

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Wealth management role serving high‑net‑worth clients, endowments, and foundations with portfolio management and macroeconomic guidance. Requires Bachelor’s in Finance/Econ, 5+ years portfolio management and client advisory, with CFP/CFA strongly preferred and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.