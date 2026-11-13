📣 Lansing, MI Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Lansing’s sales scene is busy right now—especially in financial services and home improvement. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Ferris Financial LLC

Ferris Financial LLC Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid remote)

Salary: $90,000 – $135,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: No cold calling, no prior insurance experience needed, and they provide training, mentorship, and licensing help. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, and work-from-home options.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Lansing, MI (field-based)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Outside sales role meeting homeowners, doing in-home presentations, and selling Home Depot exterior/interior products. Good fit if you like face-to-face sales, travel around town, and working leads from a well-known brand.

Employer: The Bill Lampe Group Inc.

The Bill Lampe Group Inc. Location: Lansing, MI (100% remote options)

Salary: Commission-only, unlimited earning potential

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Work from home with warm leads, no insurance experience required, and licensing help plus mentorship. Pay is fully performance-based with bonuses and residual income on your book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.