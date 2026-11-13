Lansing’s security scene is busy right now, especially around state buildings and utilities. If you’ve got law enforcement, military, or dispatch skills, there are some solid options here.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (state courthouse)

(state courthouse) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.66/hour (set by contract, non‑negotiable)

Work weekday day shifts (with some evening availability) at a high‑level security post in a state courthouse. You’ll keep halls calm, monitor cameras, support courtroom staff, and help in emergencies—ideal if you have prior law enforcement or relevant military experience and hold a Michigan CPL or LEOSA.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Join the Security Operations Center supporting LBWL and State of Michigan properties. You’ll monitor security and life‑safety systems, answer emergency calls, coordinate with police/fire/medics, and send alerts and reports. Good fit if you’re computer savvy, calm under pressure, and open to 2nd and 3rd shift work.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27.15/hour (plus $1/hour for evenings/nights)

Work in DTMB Central Control, a 24/7/365 security hub for state facilities. You’ll monitor alarms and cameras, handle emergency calls, coordinate responses, and act as the central contact for security issues. Rotating 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts, with strong pay for those who are detail‑oriented and comfortable with tech.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.