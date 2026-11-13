Lansing has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, from healthcare to nonprofits. If you’re organized, people-focused, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health (Aetna Service Operations)

CVS Health (Aetna Service Operations) Location: Lansing, MI (works Eastern Time Zone hours)

(works hours) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.59 – $58.85/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window closes: 11/16/2026

High-level support role for a Vice President in a fast-paced healthcare setting. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, meetings, confidential info, and special projects while working closely with senior leaders. 3–5 years of executive assistant experience and strong Microsoft Office skills are required, plus great judgment and discretion.

Employer: Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL)

Location: Hybrid – within 2 hours of Lansing, MI (1–2 days in office/week)

(1–2 days in office/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $60,000/year

Start date: Expected January 2027

Great fit if you like member engagement, events, and tech platforms. You’ll support credit union chapters across Michigan, run a member engagement platform (Hivebrite), help coordinate events like the Children’s Miracle Network Golf Outing, and handle reports and partner tracking. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with 5% contribution, and flexible hybrid work.

Employer: Dental Dreams

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy dental office handling scheduling, phones, check-in/out, payments, and insurance explanations. Good for someone who enjoys patient interaction and staying organized. Benefits include medical, vision, free dental care at their locations, PTO, 401(k), and more, with chances to learn dental assisting and radiology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this open often in Lansing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.