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🍽️ Several Lansing Food Service Jobs With Flexible Hours
Lansing’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
Back of House Team Member – McAlister's Deli
- Employer: McAlister's Deli (Southern Rock Restaurants)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Not listed (likely hourly restaurant role)
- Salary: Not listed
Prep ingredients, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and stocked in a fast-paced, team-focused environment. Restaurant experience helps, but training is provided, so this can be a solid entry point into kitchen work.
Service Team Supervisor – Pancheros Mexican Grill
- Employer: Pancheros Mexican Grill
- Location: Lansing, MI (company HQ listed in Cedar Rapids, IA)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts while doing a mix of food prep, burrito building, customer service, and cash handling. Comes with a flexible schedule, food discounts, and career advancement opportunities, ideal if you have some leadership experience and want to grow.
Front of House – McAlister's Deli
- Employer: McAlister's Deli
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Not listed (hourly front-of-house role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a busser or food runner, cleaning and resetting tables, running food, refilling drinks, and helping guests. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping things tidy, and talking with people.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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