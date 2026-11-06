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Lansing
💻 Lansing, MI IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
8 days ago
Lansing’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on support to cloud leadership. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
ServiceNow Platform Solutions Architect (W2 Contract)
- Employer: TechVirtue LLC
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Contract, long-term
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads architecture and governance for the State of Michigan’s ServiceNow platform (ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, CMDB, CSDM). Great fit if you have 5+ years ServiceNow architecture experience and want to own integrations, performance, and roadmap.
Software Test Engineer (Remote, VA Projects)
- Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)
- Location: Listed as Lansing, MI but 100% U.S. remote (some states excluded)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,389 – $116,975/year
Senior-level testing role on Veterans Affairs systems. You’ll write code-heavy tests (C#, Java, or Python), build automation, and lead QA on complex apps. Requires 10+ years testing/QA, strong programming skills, and U.S. citizenship with Public Trust eligibility.
OneStream Developer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Lansing, MI (Government & Public Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $252,000/year
Lead OneStream implementations for budgeting and planning in federal environments. You’ll guide technical design, integrations, and agile delivery. Needs 4+ years OneStream (or equivalent EPM background), OneStream certification, and an active Secret clearance.
Service Desk Technician – 26-Week Contract
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Lansing, MI – Acute Care Hospital
- Type: Contract (26 weeks)
- Salary: $790 – $992/week
Entry-level friendly IT support role inside a Level 1 trauma hospital using Epic. Day shifts, 4x10 schedule, with Aya’s travel-style benefits (medical, housing options, 401(k), CEUs). Requires about 1 year of IT experience.
Database Administrator – Azure / SQL / ETL
- Employer: FastTek Global
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior DBA role supporting Michigan’s Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI) and the Statewide Longitudinal Data System. Heavy Azure Database Services, SQL data modeling, and ETL work (12+ years experience) plus strong T-SQL, PowerShell, and Azure DevOps.
Database Administrator (Local to MI)
- Employer: American Business Solutions Inc
- Location: Lansing, MI (local candidates only)
- Type: Not stated (likely contract/consulting)
- Salary: Not listed
Another senior DBA opening focused on Azure DB services, SQL data modeling, and ETL. Requires 12+ years in the field, deep T-SQL, ETL, PowerShell, Azure DevOps, and Scrum experience, plus a bachelor’s degree.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering
- Employer: CVS Health (Health100)
- Location: Lansing, MI (likely remote/hybrid within region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400/year
Executive-level role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure. You’ll lead cloud foundations, automation (Terraform, IaC, CI/CD), SRE partnerships, and cost optimization. Needs 10+ years cloud/platform engineering and 5+ years tech leadership.
Database Administrator – SQL Server / Azure / ETL (Local Only)
- Employer: Startekk Inc
- Location: Lansing, MI (must live within ~90–100 miles)
- Type: Contract (onsite Wed & Thu)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior Database Administrator 4 role for CEPI’s SLDS modernization. Focus on SQL Server admin, Azure DB services, ETL pipelines, and data modeling. Requires 12+ years IT, strong T-SQL, ETL, PowerShell, Azure DevOps, and Agile.
Senior Software Engineer (Full-Stack / Tech Lead)
- Employer: Handz On Marine (for Zolara Care)
- Location: Listed as Lansing, MI, role described as remote
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30 – $50/hour (about $62K – $104K/year at 40 hrs/week)
Lead full-stack development for a healthcare SaaS product. You’ll own architecture, code quality, deployments, and mentor devs. Ideal if you’ve led production web apps, enjoy hands-on coding, and want close collaboration with company leadership.
Senior SQL Database Administrator
- Employer: CCS Global Tech
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior SQL Server DBA role focused on Azure Database Services, data warehousing, and ETL (SSIS). You’ll handle performance tuning, security, backups, and cloud migration. Requires 12+ years DBA experience, strong T-SQL, ETL, PowerShell, Azure DevOps, and Agile.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lansing employers are often flexible when they see strong skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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