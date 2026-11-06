🏭 Lansing Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring Now

Lansing’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially with EV batteries and auto. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work, problem solving, and steady growth.

Employer: LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Lead maintenance for complex lithium-ion battery production equipment. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical/electrical issues, guide techs, improve preventive maintenance, and help keep a high-volume line running safely and smoothly.

Employer: Sterling Engineering

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $72K–$96K/year

Travel-based role installing and repairing automated industrial machines. Great fit if you have 5+ years with mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, hydraulics, pneumatics, and don’t mind up to 45% travel (including Canada and Mexico).

Employer: LG Energy Solution Michigan

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (noted as regular staff role)

Entry-level friendly quality engineering role (0–3+ years) in EV battery manufacturing. You’ll track inspection data, drive continuous improvement, write work instructions, and train operators. Strong benefits and room to grow with a global company.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Lead a team of maintenance techs on stamping presses and automated lines for GM’s Lansing plants. Hands-on role with hydraulics, pneumatics, power transmission, and PLCs, plus scheduling and coaching techs to keep production on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.