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Travel

💰 2027 nonstop Apple Vacations packages from Lansing

9 days ago
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💰 Nonstop Apple Vacations getaways from Lansing in 2027

You can book nonstop Flight + Hotel packages from Lansing (LAN) to three sunny spots with Apple Vacations on GlobalX charter flights.

Where you can go

  • Cancun & Riviera Maya – turquoise water, Mayan ruins, lots of all‑inclusive resorts
    Travel dates: Jan 23 – Apr 5, 2027
  • Punta Cana – palm‑lined beaches and laid‑back resorts
    Travel dates: Tue on select weeks, Jan 24 – Apr 4, 2027
  • Los Cabos – desert meets the Pacific, whale season and golf
    Travel dates: Feb 12 – Apr 2, 2027
    Last flight home: Apr 11, 2027

How it works

  1. Pick a destination and highlighted departure dates (trips run 2–14 nights).
  2. Choose your resort on Apple Vacations with flight, hotel and taxes in one price (most are all‑inclusive).
  3. Fly nonstop from LAN on GlobalX.

Good to know: bring a passport for Mexico and the Dominican Republic, a carry‑on and snack are included, and checked bags may cost extra unless you buy certain upgrades.

More Info: Apple Vacations from Lansing (LAN) | Lansing Capit...

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