💰 2027 nonstop Apple Vacations packages from Lansing

💰 Nonstop Apple Vacations getaways from Lansing in 2027

You can book nonstop Flight + Hotel packages from Lansing (LAN) to three sunny spots with Apple Vacations on GlobalX charter flights.

Where you can go

Cancun & Riviera Maya – turquoise water, Mayan ruins, lots of all‑inclusive resorts

Travel dates: Jan 23 – Apr 5, 2027

– turquoise water, Mayan ruins, lots of all‑inclusive resorts Punta Cana – palm‑lined beaches and laid‑back resorts

Travel dates: Tue on select weeks, Jan 24 – Apr 4, 2027

– palm‑lined beaches and laid‑back resorts Los Cabos – desert meets the Pacific, whale season and golf

Travel dates: Feb 12 – Apr 2, 2027

Last flight home: Apr 11, 2027

How it works

Pick a destination and highlighted departure dates (trips run 2–14 nights). Choose your resort on Apple Vacations with flight, hotel and taxes in one price (most are all‑inclusive). Fly nonstop from LAN on GlobalX.

Good to know: bring a passport for Mexico and the Dominican Republic, a carry‑on and snack are included, and checked bags may cost extra unless you buy certain upgrades.