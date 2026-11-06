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Travel
💰 2027 nonstop Apple Vacations packages from Lansing
9 days ago
💰 Nonstop Apple Vacations getaways from Lansing in 2027
You can book nonstop Flight + Hotel packages from Lansing (LAN) to three sunny spots with Apple Vacations on GlobalX charter flights.
Where you can go
- Cancun & Riviera Maya – turquoise water, Mayan ruins, lots of all‑inclusive resorts
Travel dates: Jan 23 – Apr 5, 2027
- Punta Cana – palm‑lined beaches and laid‑back resorts
Travel dates: Tue on select weeks, Jan 24 – Apr 4, 2027
- Los Cabos – desert meets the Pacific, whale season and golf
Travel dates: Feb 12 – Apr 2, 2027
Last flight home: Apr 11, 2027
How it works
- Pick a destination and highlighted departure dates (trips run 2–14 nights).
- Choose your resort on Apple Vacations with flight, hotel and taxes in one price (most are all‑inclusive).
- Fly nonstop from LAN on GlobalX.
Good to know: bring a passport for Mexico and the Dominican Republic, a carry‑on and snack are included, and checked bags may cost extra unless you buy certain upgrades.
More Info: Apple Vacations from Lansing (LAN) | Lansing Capit...
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