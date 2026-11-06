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🎓 Lansing Education Jobs with Multiple School Openings
Lansing’s schools are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids or want to grow in education, these roles are worth a look.
Lunch Assistant
- Employer: Lansing School District
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Part-time (about 3 hours/day, listed as internship)
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep lunch and recess running smoothly for over 10,000 students across the district. You’ll wipe tables, help with trays, and sometimes supervise students, all while building relationships in a diverse school community.
Elementary Assistant Principal – Winans Elementary
- Employer: Waverly Community Schools
- Location: Lansing, MI (Winans Elementary)
- Type: Full-time, 202-day calendar
- Salary: $93,338 – $104,986/year (per WAEA Master Agreement)
- Start Date: Immediate
- Application Deadline: November 22, 2026 @ 4 pm
Lead teaching and learning, support teachers, and help run daily school operations with a focus on student achievement and positive school culture. This is a strong fit if you have teaching experience and (or are working toward) a Michigan school administrator certificate.
Special Education Para Educator – High School
- Employer: Waverly Community Schools
- Location: Lansing, MI (High School)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.55 – $23.22/hour (per WESPA Master Agreement)
- Start Date: Immediate
- Application Deadline: Until filled
Work directly with high school students receiving special education services—supporting academics, behavior, life skills, and daily care. Good for patient, hands-on people who want to make a clear impact in students’ day-to-day lives.
If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.