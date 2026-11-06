🎓 Lansing Education Jobs with Multiple School Openings

Lansing’s schools are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids or want to grow in education, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lansing School District

Lansing School District Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time (about 3 hours/day, listed as internship)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep lunch and recess running smoothly for over 10,000 students across the district. You’ll wipe tables, help with trays, and sometimes supervise students, all while building relationships in a diverse school community.

Employer: Waverly Community Schools

Location: Lansing, MI (Winans Elementary)

(Winans Elementary) Type: Full-time, 202-day calendar

Salary: $93,338 – $104,986/year (per WAEA Master Agreement)

(per WAEA Master Agreement) Start Date: Immediate

Application Deadline: November 22, 2026 @ 4 pm

Lead teaching and learning, support teachers, and help run daily school operations with a focus on student achievement and positive school culture. This is a strong fit if you have teaching experience and (or are working toward) a Michigan school administrator certificate.

Employer: Waverly Community Schools

Location: Lansing, MI (High School)

(High School) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.55 – $23.22/hour (per WESPA Master Agreement)

(per WESPA Master Agreement) Start Date: Immediate

Application Deadline: Until filled

Work directly with high school students receiving special education services—supporting academics, behavior, life skills, and daily care. Good for patient, hands-on people who want to make a clear impact in students’ day-to-day lives.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.