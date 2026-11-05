👔 Lansing MI Management Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

Lansing’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run teams and complex projects. If you’ve got solid management experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Niowave, Inc.

Niowave, Inc. Location: Lansing, MI (multiple local sites)

(multiple local sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cross-functional projects that support cutting-edge medical isotope work to help treat cancer. You’ll manage timelines, budgets, and teams across the business, using Lean and Agile methods in a very technical, science-focused environment.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Lansing, MI (80% travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000

Oversee new client maintenance-service startups and run the company’s commercial technical training program. This is a high-travel leadership role for someone with a strong facilities/maintenance background who can launch new contracts, build training, and support site operations across multiple locations.

Employer: CLEAResult

Location: Lansing, MI (must live in Michigan)

Type: Full-time

Target Compensation: $77,000 – $86,000 (range listed: $76,100 – $114,200)

Lead a team of account managers focused on energy-efficiency programs and key client relationships. You’ll drive customer satisfaction, hit savings goals, and use data and Salesforce to guide strategy and improve performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lansing employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.