📋 Several Lansing Admin Jobs With Hybrid Options & $20+/hr

Lansing has some solid office jobs right now, especially with local insurance and healthcare employers. If you like organized work, steady hours, and clear tasks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the underwriting team by handling policy data, keeping records accurate, and communicating with policyholders, agents, and other departments. This role offers in-person training with a merit-based work-from-home option, plus strong benefits like a matched 401(k), fully-funded pension, bonus programs, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (Onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re organized and like variety. You’ll type forms and reports (need 40+ WPM), handle phones, mail, filing, and general office support. Comes with a structured training program, friendly office setting, and the same strong benefits package as other Auto-Owners roles.

Employer: Xanitos

Location: Lansing, MI (UMH Sparrow)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Salary: $22/hour

Hospital-based admin role where you support managers, help with hiring steps, payroll, scheduling, and office projects. You get a steady weekday schedule, a wide range of potential benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO), and the chance to “help save lives” by keeping hospital operations running smoothly.

Employer: Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (hybrid options mentioned)

(hybrid options mentioned) Salary: $17.60 – $23.24/hour

Support the claims team with records, reports, phone calls, and front desk backup. This is a good match if you’re detail-focused and like clear processes. Comes with a strong benefits package, 401(k) with match, bonus opportunities, paid parental leave, and flexible work arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and list related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.