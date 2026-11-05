📢 Adopt a Lansing family for the 2026 holiday season

📢 Sponsor a Lansing Family for the Holidays

You’re invited to help a local family in Lansing have a brighter holiday season.

Parents create holiday wish and needs lists for their children, and families in need are identified through their schools. All participating families stay anonymous.

How to take part:

Select a family: Visit the Lansing Municipal Center, 3141 Ridge Road , and choose a family to sponsor.

Visit the , and choose a family to sponsor. Shop for gifts: Buy items from the children’s holiday wish and needs list you receive.

Buy items from the children’s holiday you receive. Return gifts: Bring all gifts back to the Municipal Center by Friday, December 4, 2026.

This is a simple way to directly support a neighbor and make the holidays a little brighter for local kids.