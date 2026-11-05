🚔 Lansing Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Lansing has some strong security and public safety roles open right now, many tied to state facilities and major utilities. If you like fast-paced work and helping people in emergencies, these are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (supporting LBWL and State of Michigan properties)

(supporting LBWL and State of Michigan properties) Type: Full-time (2nd & 3rd shifts, evenings and nights required)

(2nd & 3rd shifts, evenings and nights required) Pay: $17–$19/hour

You’ll work in a Security Operations Center, monitoring cameras and life-safety systems, taking emergency calls, and coordinating response with police, fire, medics, and security teams. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, detail-focused, and comfortable with computers. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid sick days.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (DTMB Central Control for State of Michigan facilities)

(DTMB Central Control for State of Michigan facilities) Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shifts on 3–4 month rotation)

(1st, 2nd, 3rd shifts on 3–4 month rotation) Pay: $20–$27.15/hour (+ $1/hour shift differential for evenings/nights)

This is a 24/7/365 control room role handling security and life-safety monitoring for state buildings. You’ll manage alarms, cameras, emergency calls, and after-hours building support. Great for someone with strong computer skills who wants higher pay and steady hours plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid sick days.

Employer: Lagarda Security

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time & part-time (flexible, nights/weekends/holidays)

Full-time & part-time (flexible, nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

You’ll patrol sites by foot or vehicle, prevent theft and trespassing, respond to alarms, write reports, and work closely with clients and sometimes law enforcement. Good option if you want to get into security with training, benefits, and growth opportunities.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.