⚖️ Lansing Legal Jobs: Multiple Openings From $25/hr to $180K+

Lansing’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options in both state government and the private sector. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Michigan Attorney General’s Office (posted via Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan )

Michigan (posted via ) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time state role (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but state posting is a regular position)

Full-time state role (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but state posting is a regular position) Salary: $25.71 – $34.44 hourly

Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Support four attorneys in the Corrections Division with pleadings, briefs, subpoenas, and e-filing in a mostly paperless system. Great fit if you have 4+ years of legal secretarial experience and want stable state benefits and steady, detailed legal work.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Lansing, MI (supports a global organization)

(supports a global organization) Type: Full-time

Salary range (national average): $119,100 – $186,560

High-level corporate/M&A attorney role handling domestic and international deals from LOI through post-close integration. Ideal if you have 7+ years of strong M&A experience, can lead complex transactions with minimal oversight, and want big-company work with a deep benefits package and professional development support.

Employer: State of Michigan

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acts as deputy director of an autonomous state agency that supports prosecutors statewide. You’ll coordinate training programs, case management software, special prosecutor assignments, and help supervise staff—perfect for a JD with 4+ years post-bar experience in prosecution or prosecutor training who wants a leadership role in Michigan’s criminal justice system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Lansing’s legal openings tend to shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.