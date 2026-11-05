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🍽️ Multiple Lansing Food & Hospitality Jobs, Some at $19/hr+
Lansing’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from entry-level restaurant roles to leadership in hospitality.
Host – Cheddar’s (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Varies by location (weekly pay)
You’re the first smile guests see, welcoming and seating them and helping keep the dining room clean and moving smoothly. Good fit if you like talking with people, want flexible schedules, and enjoy restaurant perks like dining discounts and growth opportunities.
Dishwasher – LongHorn Steakhouse (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Varies by location (weekly pay)
Keep the heart of the restaurant running with clean dishes, stocked supplies, and a tidy back-of-house. Comes with weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and app-based shift swapping for flexible scheduling.
Line Cook – Auto Owners Insurance Cafeteria
- Employer: Creative Dining Services
- Location: Auto Owners Insurance, Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs)
- Pay: $19.00/hr
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm (No nights or weekends)
Cook in a cafeteria setting with steady weekday hours—great if you want evenings and weekends free. Includes solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonus program, and earned wage access) plus a supportive, team-focused kitchen.
Front of House Manager – Sidecar Lansing LLC
- Employer: Sidecar Lansing LLC
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead servers, hosts, and bartenders in a busy, downtown-style spot and own the guest experience from door to check. Ideal if you have 2+ years restaurant/hospitality management, know POS systems, and are comfortable working nights, weekends, and holidays.
Regional Director – Senior Living (Hospitality)
- Employer: NexDine Hospitality
- Location: Detroit, MI (Regional role; listed under Lansing search)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Oversee hospitality and dining services across multiple senior living communities, focusing on resident experience, events, and front-of-house operations. Comes with a generous compensation & benefits package, including health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have more than one opening and are open to different levels of experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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