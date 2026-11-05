🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Lansing, MI

Lansing has a steady flow of hands-on work right now, especially for folks who like staying busy, fixing things, and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several solid building & grounds maintenance openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour (DOE)

Help keep the shop and customer vehicles spotless at a long-standing collision repair company. This role is a mix of cleaning the office and shop, washing cars before and after repairs, and moving vehicles, with Day 1 medical, dental & vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Lansing, MI (regional travel 3–5 days/week)

(regional travel 3–5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a crew handling demolition, decontamination, and hazardous material removal (asbestos and lead) on industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Comes with 3 weeks PTO, multiple medical plan options, 401(k) with match, work boot reimbursement, and steady field work if you’re comfortable with physical labor and travel.

Employer: LLL Cleaning Solutions

Location: Lansing, MI 48911

Type: Part-time, Temporary, Seasonal

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Residential cleaning role doing routine tasks like sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and sanitizing kitchens and bathrooms. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, and on-the-job learning with chances to grow.

Employer: Hamrick Holdings, LLC

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour (DOE)

Hands-on maintenance for short-term rental properties: light painting, drywall repair, trash removal, furniture assembly, appliance swap-outs, light plumbing, and light landscaping. Great if you’re a reliable problem-solver with your own transportation and want steady side income.

Employer: Hamrick Holdings, LLC

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour (DOE)

Very similar to the part-time tech role, but focused on weekend work—perfect if you already have a weekday job and want extra hours. You’ll handle light repairs, cleaning-related tasks, and general upkeep to keep rentals guest-ready.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.