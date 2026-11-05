🏗️ Lansing, MI Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Lansing’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and energy. If you’re into building systems, batteries, or plant optimization, there are some solid options here.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis Location: Lansing, MI (office; some work may be in Grand Rapids office)

(office; some work may be in Grand Rapids office) Type: Part-time / Internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $25–$31/hour

Work on real building projects and learn HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection design using REVIT. Great fit if you’ll have 60+ credits toward a Mechanical Engineering degree (ABET) by Summer 2027 and want hands-on A/E design experience plus mentorship and intern development programs.

Employer: Green Doors International LKC (for a confidential global EV battery client)

(for a confidential global EV battery client) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $76,000/year

Support installation, startup, and daily operation of lithium-ion battery production equipment in a fast-growing EV/energy storage plant. Ideal for new grads or engineers with 3+ years’ experience; Korean/English bilingual is a big plus. Includes medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick days, holidays, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Lansing, MI (onsite, plant floor)

Type: Contract

Pay: $40–$60/hour

Application deadline: Nov 17, 2026

Lead material flow and automation projects in high-volume assembly centers, using tools like AutoCAD/Factory CAD and GMS principles. Best for engineers with 5+ years in manufacturing/supply chain, strong industrial engineering skills, and interest in AGVs/AMRs and “factory of the future” automation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.