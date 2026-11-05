🌿 Lansing, MI Agriculture & Environment Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Lansing’s green jobs scene is busy right now, from state environmental leadership to hands-on work in fields and grow rooms. Here are several solid options if you care about land, water, and local food.

Employer: State of Michigan – Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)

State of Michigan – Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide programs for oil and gas, mineral wells, and mining in the Geological Resources Management Division. This senior role manages supervisors and technical staff, oversees permitting and enforcement, and helps shape strategic planning for how Michigan protects its natural resources.

Employer: Fresh Rescue of Michigan (FRoM)

Location: Greater Lansing, MI area (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, Contract (about 100 hours over 5 months)

Pay: $45–$50 per hour

Deadline: Applications due by November 9

Help move surplus farm produce to local pantries instead of landfills across Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties. Great fit if you know growers or food businesses and like flexible, community-focused work with a 5–10 hour/week schedule.

Employer: Mitten Cultivation Services

Location: Lansing, MI & surrounding areas (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Hours: 30–40+ hours/week, 10-hour shifts, 3–4 days/week

Hands-on trimming role where you also lead a small crew at multiple licensed cannabis cultivation facilities. Ideal if you already trim professionally, want steady hours, and like setting the pace for quality and productivity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.