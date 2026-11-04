🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lansing, MI

Lansing’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands and quick-service spots hiring for front-line roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow if you want a longer-term path.

Employer: Smoothie King (SKFI)

Smoothie King (SKFI) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole shop: staff, stock, and sales. This role is for someone who likes leading a team, talking with customers all day, and owning the store’s performance and growth.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location (not fully listed)

Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers at the register and self-checkout. Comes with flexible schedules, health benefits options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay (exact amount not listed)

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and fun items in the country store area. No retail experience needed, and you get weekly or same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, 401(k) with company match, and 35% discount on food and retail.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.