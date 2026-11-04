🔧 Lansing MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lansing has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying active and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Lansing, MI this week:

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Lansing, MI (on-site venue)

(on-site venue) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (plus medical, dental, vision, life & disability, paid vacation, 401k)

This role keeps a busy event venue clean, safe, and ready for games, shows, and other events. Expect a mix of basic repairs, cleaning, event setup/tear-down, and working some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position at Legends Global, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Lansing, MI (multiple client sites in the region)

(multiple client sites in the region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle general repairs and upkeep across several facilities, keeping buildings and systems in good working order. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, like solving problems, and want variety in your day.

Employer: Clean Team USA

Location: Greater Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time , evenings Mon–Fri, ~6pm–10pm

, evenings Salary: $15/hour

Great option if you need steady evening hours and already have reliable transportation. Work includes vacuuming, mopping, trash, bathrooms, and other janitorial tasks; you’ll be on your feet and carrying a 25 lb backpack vacuum.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; maintenance roles tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.