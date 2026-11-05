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🏥 Lansing, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
Lansing’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in schools, rehab, and outpatient therapy. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, these roles are worth a look.
Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive package noted)
Work with patients in a rehab setting, focusing on speech, cognition, and swallowing. Reliant Rehabilitation highlights strong clinical support, mentorship, flexible scheduling, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, and tuition loan repayment assistance.
School Nurse
- Employer: Lansing Unified School District #469
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour
Serve students and staff by running the school health program—screenings, immunization tracking, first aid, and day-to-day care. Requires 1+ year as an LPN or RN and a current Kansas nursing license, with a long list of benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid sick time, tuition reimbursement, and more).
Physical Therapist, Outpatient
- Employer: Preferred Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)
- Location: Lansing, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $80,000 – $100,000+ base plus productivity incentives
Outpatient PT role with private treatment rooms, a large gym, and a tight-knit, family-friendly team. Highlights include a $5,000 sign-on bonus, up to $25K in student loan repayment, paid CEUs, structured mentorship, flexible scheduling, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) with 4% match).
If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local healthcare roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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