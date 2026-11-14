📅 Ruby Bridges film & community talk in Lansdowne

Join the Borough of Lansdowne for a special Ruby Bridges Film Day at the Lansdowne Public Library, 55 S. Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00am–1:00pm (ET), the library will show a film about Ruby Bridges, followed by an educational moment and a community dialogue in the Community Room.

There will be a special guest, State Representative Gina Curry.

This event is geared toward Adults, New Adults, and Seniors and is listed under Civic and Social Literacy and Film Discussion.

For more details, contact Lansdowne Public Library at 610-623-0239 or lansdowne@delcolibraries.org.