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🛒 Several Lansdale Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now
Lansdale’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like store leadership or office-based support work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
Dairy Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Lansdale, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the dairy department like your own mini-store, leading a team, managing inventory, and keeping displays fresh and clean. This role stands out for its career growth, 15% in-store discount, flexible schedules, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.
Meat Lead (Full Time) – BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Lansdale, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $22.00/hour (good faith starting rate)
Lead day-to-day meat department operations, from cutting and packaging to food safety and merchandising, all while helping deliver a great member experience. This job offers weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a clear path to grow your skills in a busy club setting.
Customer Service Representative – Contract-to-Hire
- Employer: Robert Half (for a client in Lansdale)
- Location: Lansdale, PA
- Type: Temporary / Contract-to-Permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role handling customer accounts, order entry, and follow-up for a growing team. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of office customer service, like working with Excel/Outlook, and want a contract job that can turn into a permanent spot with benefits.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these employers tend to post new roles regularly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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