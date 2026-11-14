Lansdale’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like store leadership or office-based support work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dairy department like your own mini-store, leading a team, managing inventory, and keeping displays fresh and clean. This role stands out for its career growth, 15% in-store discount, flexible schedules, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour (good faith starting rate)

Lead day-to-day meat department operations, from cutting and packaging to food safety and merchandising, all while helping deliver a great member experience. This job offers weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a clear path to grow your skills in a busy club setting.

Employer: Robert Half (for a client in Lansdale)

(for a client in Lansdale) Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling customer accounts, order entry, and follow-up for a growing team. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of office customer service, like working with Excel/Outlook, and want a contract job that can turn into a permanent spot with benefits.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these employers tend to post new roles regularly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.