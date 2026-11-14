Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Lansdale, PA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy couch, a safe yard, and a family to love.

All of these pups are with Home At Last Dog Rescue (PA kennel license #5310, 100 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446). Please visit their site for full details and applications.

Breed: Great Dane mix

Great Dane mix Age: 18 months (young)

18 months (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Home At Last Dog Rescue (Lansdale, PA)

Alma Jean is a young Great Dane mix, so expect a big heart in a big body. At about a year and a half old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

To learn more about Alma Jean, her temperament, and whether she’s a match for your home, please visit the rescue’s website for full details and an application.

👉 Meet Alma Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Retriever mix (listed as Retriever, unknown type)

Terrier / Retriever mix (listed as Retriever, unknown type) Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Home At Last Dog Rescue (Lansdale, PA)

Strawberry is a 6‑month‑old Terrier mix with a striking brindle-and-white coat. She’s still very much a puppy, so she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime as she grows.

The rescue can share more about her personality, training needs, and what kind of home will suit her best.

👉 Meet Strawberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier mix

Rat Terrier mix Age: 2 years (young adult)

2 years (young adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Home At Last Dog Rescue (Lansdale, PA)

Sid is a 2‑year‑old Rat Terrier mix, a great age for folks who want a dog that’s past the baby stage but still active and fun. Rat Terriers are often smart and energetic, making them good companions for walks and play.

Check with the rescue to learn more about Sid’s energy level, training, and what kind of home he’s looking for.

👉 Meet Sid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lansdale, PA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit Home At Last Dog Rescue online to see all their adoptable dogs and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.