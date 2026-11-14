Healthcare hiring around Lansdale is steady right now, with options both at the bedside and behind the scenes. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: 1551 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, depends on experience (benefits + 401k match)

Outpatient role caring for patients with chronic kidney disease. No dialysis experience needed—they provide paid training, flexible shifts (mornings/evenings/weekends), and strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: Newtech Dental Laboratories

Newtech Dental Laboratories Location: 1141 Smile Lane, Lansdale, PA 19446

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20–$25/hour, about 40 hours/week, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM

Hands-on lab role making nightguards, retainers, and other removable appliances. Good fit if you like detailed work, steady weekday hours, and benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: 100 Medical Campus Drive, Lansdale, PA

Type: Part-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (benefits available for part-time)

Support nurses and patients on a med-surg unit with direct and indirect care, including rounding, basic care, and helping with telehealth visits. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS (AHA); comes with access to Jefferson’s medical, dental, vision, retirement, and tuition benefits.

If something here fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open and fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.