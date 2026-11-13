Lansdale’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and power. If you’re into RF, substations, or big infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Lansdale, PA (On-site, 9/80 schedule)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and optimize advanced RF power amplifiers for wireless systems used in critical aerospace applications. Great fit if you have 6+ years RF PA experience, know tools like ADS/AWR/HFSS, and can qualify for U.S. security clearance.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Lansdale, PA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team building RF and microwave subsystems that power Honeywell’s avionics products. Ideal if you bring 6+ years RF engineering, want people leadership, and like owning design from concept through system integration.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading protection and control design for 12kV–500kV substations, from relay logic and schematics to field support. Great if you have 5+ years substation P&C, know NESC/NEC/IEEE, and enjoy being the technical lead with client-facing responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.