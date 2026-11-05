🤝 Several Community & Social Service Jobs in Lansdale, PA

Lansdale has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care-focused team. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: Alpha Health Services

Alpha Health Services Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

Work one-on-one with an adult with intellectual/developmental disabilities in their home and community. Flexible hours, weekly pay, and meaningful, relationship-based support work for someone with prior caregiving or DSP experience and a reliable car.

Employer: Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Full-time (11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., every other weekend)

Pay: Not listed

Plan and lead fun group and one-on-one activities for nursing home residents, help transport them to events, and keep simple documentation. Good fit if you’re upbeat, social, and like keeping seniors engaged and active.

Employer: Elm Terrace Gardens / MEA – MidAtlantic Employers’ Association

Location: Lansdale, PA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: Salary + full benefits (exact amount not listed)

Serve residents in a Life Plan/CCRC setting by doing psychosocial assessments, care planning, counseling, and resource coordination. Best for a BSW/LSW (or equivalent) with skilled nursing or long-term care experience who wants a stable role on a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.