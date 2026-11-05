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Lansdale

📢 Nov 5 info session on proposed plastic reduction rules

5 days ago
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📢 Learn about Lansdale’s proposed plastic rules on Nov 5, 2026

The Environmental Advisory Commission (EAC) is hosting an info session on a proposed Plastic Reduction Ordinance.

Come on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM to 1 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA 19446.

At this session, the EAC will:

  • Share details about the proposed plastic reduction rules
  • Present results from the public survey conducted earlier this year
  • Hold an open discussion so residents can ask questions and give feedback

If you live or own a business in Lansdale Borough, this is a good chance to learn what’s being considered and speak up before any decisions are made.

More Info: Calendar • EAC Proposed Plastic Reduction Ordinanc...

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