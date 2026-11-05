📢 Nov 5 info session on proposed plastic reduction rules

📢 Learn about Lansdale’s proposed plastic rules on Nov 5, 2026

The Environmental Advisory Commission (EAC) is hosting an info session on a proposed Plastic Reduction Ordinance.

Come on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM to 1 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA 19446.

At this session, the EAC will:

Share details about the proposed plastic reduction rules

Present results from the public survey conducted earlier this year

Hold an open discussion so residents can ask questions and give feedback

If you live or own a business in Lansdale Borough, this is a good chance to learn what’s being considered and speak up before any decisions are made.