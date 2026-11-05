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Lansdale
⚠️ November Parking Authority meeting cancelled
5 days ago
⚠️ November Parking Authority meeting cancelled
The November Parking Authority meeting in Lansdale Borough has been cancelled.
If you were planning to attend, there is no meeting this month.
If you plan to attend a future meeting and you are a person with a disability who needs an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation to participate, please contact the Borough Office at 215-368-1691 to discuss how the Borough can best meet your needs.
More Info: Calendar • Parking Authority--CANCELLED
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