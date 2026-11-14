Lanham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles and a strong need for specialists. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are a few nice options to check out this week.

Employer: Luminis Health

Luminis Health Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.28–$42/hour

Senior-level surg tech role where you scrub for a mix of cases (general, GYN, ENT, plastics, ortho, urology, vascular) and act as a resource for others. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (Aya Education)

Aya Healthcare (Aya Education) Location: Lanham, MD (school-based, 26/27 school year)

(school-based, 26/27 school year) Type: Full-time contract (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,230–$2,421 weekly (includes taxable wages + tax-free stipends)

School OT contract with weekends off and days ending mid–late afternoon. Aya offers day-one medical/dental/vision (if applicable), housing or stipend, 401(k) match, paid sick time, CEUs, and travel perks.

Employer: Luminis Health

Luminis Health Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time (rotating weekends and on-call)

(rotating weekends and on-call) Pay: $20.65–$25/hour

Hands-on central sterile role handling instrument assembly, sterilization, case carts, and high-level disinfection. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition assistance, and wellness programs.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed, nonprofit client)

CompHealth (hospital-employed, nonprofit client) Location: Lanham, MD (suburb of Washington, DC)

(suburb of Washington, DC) Type: Full-time

Pay: $600,000–$640,000/year

GI hospitalist position with a 1 week on / 1 week off schedule (about 22 working weeks per year), general GI focus (EGD, colonoscopies), and one hospital location with on-site endoscopy. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.