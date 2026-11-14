undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Lanham, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lanham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles and a strong need for specialists. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are a few nice options to check out this week.
Surgical Technologist III
- Employer: Luminis Health
- Location: Lanham, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.28–$42/hour
Senior-level surg tech role where you scrub for a mix of cases (general, GYN, ENT, plastics, ortho, urology, vascular) and act as a resource for others. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and more.
Travel Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Aya Healthcare (Aya Education)
- Location: Lanham, MD (school-based, 26/27 school year)
- Type: Full-time contract (up to 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,230–$2,421 weekly (includes taxable wages + tax-free stipends)
School OT contract with weekends off and days ending mid–late afternoon. Aya offers day-one medical/dental/vision (if applicable), housing or stipend, 401(k) match, paid sick time, CEUs, and travel perks.
Sterile Processing Technician II
- Employer: Luminis Health
- Location: Lanham, MD
- Type: Full-time (rotating weekends and on-call)
- Pay: $20.65–$25/hour
Hands-on central sterile role handling instrument assembly, sterilization, case carts, and high-level disinfection. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition assistance, and wellness programs.
Physician – Gastroenterology (GI Hospitalist)
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed, nonprofit client)
- Location: Lanham, MD (suburb of Washington, DC)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $600,000–$640,000/year
GI hospitalist position with a 1 week on / 1 week off schedule (about 22 working weeks per year), general GI focus (EGD, colonoscopies), and one hospital location with on-site endoscopy. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.