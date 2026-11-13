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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lanham, MD
Lanham has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from big-name brands to contract roles with steady hours. If you like staying busy and helping people, these are worth a look.
Delivery Station Customer Service Associate, DSL
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Lanham, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.65 – $25.96 per hour
Work inside an Amazon delivery station helping customers get their packages on time. This role is active and hands-on, with a lot of problem-solving, real-time updates, and chances to grow your logistics and customer service skills.
Customer Service Representative (Repair Coordinator)
- Employer: SGS Consulting
- Location: Lanham, MD
- Type: Contract
- Pay: Not listed
Support a depot that repairs two-way radios by billing, packaging, and shipping customer equipment. Good fit if you’re organized, can type at least 30 WPM, know Excel/Google Suite, and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Lanham, MD
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.30 – $26.30 per hour
- Application window closes: 01/02/2027
Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy at a busy CVS. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus access to part-time benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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