Lanham’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks with Java, AWS, and video/OTT skills. If you’re looking to level up your IT career without a long commute, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: KriaaNet Inc

KriaaNet Inc Location: Lanham, MD (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work with Java 17+, Spring Boot, Spring Batch, and a wide range of AWS services (EC2, S3, RDS, DynamoDB, SQS, Lambda, AWS CLI). Good fit if you have 2–5 years in an agile environment and want hands-on design, development, testing, and production support work.

Employer: KriaaNet Inc

KriaaNet Inc Location: Lanham, MD (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

ETL-heavy role working with MongoDB, Aurora PostgreSQL, RDS, Oracle, plus tools like Informatica or AWS Glue. Great if you have 5+ years of database ETL and want to own architecture, design, implementation, and operational support.

Employer: Astound

Location: Lanham, MD (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Base $50,000–$55,000/year

Type: Full-time

Hands-on testing and troubleshooting for OTT/media apps on devices like Smart TVs, mobile, Apple TV, Android streamers, Fire TV, TiVo, and legacy set-top boxes. Comes with a 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Onsite in Lanham, MD (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Target range $66,000–$106,000/year

Type: Full-time

Support IRS-related enterprise apps using Java 17+, Spring Boot, Spring Batch, AWS (EC2, S3, SDS, DynamoDB, SQS, Lambda), plus OpenShift/Kubernetes. Good for someone with 2+ years’ dev experience who wants real-world cloud migration and production support work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.