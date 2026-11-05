🏥 Lanham, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple School-Based Roles

Lanham’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in school-based roles and home care. If you like steady hours and helping people one-on-one, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Aya Education

Aya Education Location: Lanham, MD (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Contract, full-time (days, 5x8s, ~08:00–16:00)

Pay: $2,363–$2,554 per week

Work the 26/27 school year supporting students as a Speech-Language Pathologist. Aya highlights higher negotiated pay, day-one medical/dental/vision (if applicable), 401(k) match, paid sick time, CEUs through MedBridge, and options to extend, go permanent, or take another contract.

Employer: Blessed Angels Home HealthCare Services

Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Provide hands-on daily care—help with bathing, dressing, mobility, vital signs, and more—to support clients at home. This role offers flexible scheduling, room for career growth, and is a good fit if you’re compassionate, CPR/First Aid certified, and have an active CNA license.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Lanham, MD (school-based, travel)

(school-based, travel) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts

Pay: $1,829 per week (plus potential tax-free stipend)

Join a school setting as a travel Occupational Therapist, with a set 13-week contract and full-time hours. Good option if you like travel assignments and want predictable daytime shifts in a school environment.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Lanham, MD (school-based, travel)

(school-based, travel) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts

Pay: $1,773 per week (plus potential tax-free stipend)

Support students as a travel SLP with a full-time school schedule and a clear 13-week timeline. Ideal if you want school hours, travel pay, and experience in educational settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for similar roles across the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.