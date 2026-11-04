🏥 Lanham MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lanham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Luminis Health

Luminis Health Location: Lanham, MD (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$36/hour

New RN grad role where you work in the ER under direct supervision of an experienced RN. You’ll build core skills (med passes, assessments, procedures) and get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, tuition assistance, and paid holidays.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Lanham, MD (Acute Care Hospital, ~226 beds)

(Acute Care Hospital, ~226 beds) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $35–$48/hour + bonus up to $10,000

Shift/Schedule: Days, 5x8s (08:00–16:30)

Respiratory therapist role with steady day shifts and strong hourly pay plus a potential $10K bonus. Good fit if you want to settle into a permanent hospital job while still working with a large national staffing agency.

Employer: Blessed Angels Home Healthcare Services

Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time

Home care CNA role focused on daily living support, vitals, and companionship in the community. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and chances to advance your career if you’re compassionate and like one-on-one patient care.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.