🔧 Lanham, MD Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lanham has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to experienced facilities and pest control work.

Employer: Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage day-to-day maintenance for multiple owned and leased properties, from work orders and inspections to capital projects and vendor contracts. Good fit if you have strong building systems knowledge, can lead a team, and want a role that directly supports housing and community programs.

Employer: Kleane Kare

Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Part-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience)

Evening cleaning role doing sweeping, mopping, trash removal, and restroom/common-area cleaning, plus light maintenance like changing bulbs. Great if you want extra hours after your day job and can pass a federal background check and work mostly on your own.

Employer: American Pest

Location: Lanham, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay increases with relevant certifications)

Route-based field role doing residential and commercial pest control with a take-home company vehicle, paid training, and year-round work. Best for state-certified techs (Core + 7A or 7D in MD) who like working outdoors, solving problems on-site, and building long-term customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.