🚨 Suspect arrested in Langley Park teen homicide case

🚨 Suspect arrested in Langley Park teen homicide

The Prince George’s County Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl and critically injured another teen in Langley Park.

On November 3, 2026, around 1:50 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue. They found two teenage girls with gunshot wounds. Any Davalos, 13, of Silver Spring, died at the scene. The second victim remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Marcos Melendez-Umanzor of Hyattsville, knew the victims and that the shooting followed an argument. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, and related offenses. He was arrested late Tuesday by the PGPD Fugitive Unit with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If you know anything that could help this investigation, please call 301-516-2512 and refer to case 26-0058632.