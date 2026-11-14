Langhorne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Patient First

Patient First Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an urgent care setting doing diagnostic x-rays and helping with patient triage and treatment. This role offers a sign-on bonus, student loan assistance, and the chance to use your ARRT or Limited RT credentials while building broad clinical skills.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed at a large nonprofit medical center)

(hospital-employed at a large nonprofit medical center) Location: Langhorne, PA (Bucks County, ~30 miles from Philly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a team of 11 cardiologists in a comprehensive cardiology program with structural interventions. There are needs for general non-invasive and advanced imaging (Cardiac CT/MRI), with academic and research opportunities and support from CompHealth for licensing, interviews, and contract negotiation.

Employer: Homewatch CareGivers

Location: Langhorne, PA & Lower Bucks County

Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time, various shifts)

Flexible (full-time, part-time, various shifts) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Provide in-home support with daily living, mobility, companionship, and light housekeeping so clients can stay independent. This role offers flexible schedules, paid training, medical/dental/vision benefits, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses for caregivers with a big heart.

Employer: Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Oxford Crossings)

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time (evening shifts: 3–11 pm or 12–8 pm )

(evening shifts: or ) Pay: $34 – $36 per hour (experience-based)

Lead resident care in a long-term care setting, overseeing assessments, care plans, staffing, and regulatory compliance. Ideal for an experienced LPN (3+ years LTC) who wants a leadership track, with tuition reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and EAP.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.