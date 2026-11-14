Langhorne has a nice mix of hands-on retail and phone-based support roles right now. Good options whether you like working with shoppers face-to-face or helping people over the phone.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Jetro Restaurant Depot Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front registers and customer service area at a busy wholesale store. You’ll guide the front-end team, help with cash handling, keep the area clean and organized, and support customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Syneos Health Commercial Solutions Location: Hybrid – Langhorne/Newtown, PA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients, caregivers, and clinics by phone and email from a virtual pharmaceutical contact center. This role is hybrid (3 days remote, 2 days in-office) and focuses on problem-solving, documenting calls, and giving clear, caring support. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, and flexible PTO/sick time.

Employer: USA Cars Center

USA Cars Center Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Great fit if you like working outside and staying active. You’ll move and park vehicles, keep the lot clean and organized, take photos and post listings, and help with basic checks like fluids and tire pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.