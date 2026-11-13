Langhorne’s hospitals and food service spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people through food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health Location: Langhorne, PA (380 North Oxford Valley Road)

(380 North Oxford Valley Road) Type: Full-time, day & evening shifts

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cook role in a hospital setting, working with a professional kitchen team. You’ll prep and cook entrees, soups, sauces, and veggies to set recipes, keep HACCP records, and follow strict food safety rules. 3+ years food prep experience required, and you get access to strong benefits and tuition discounts through Jefferson.

Employer: St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Part-time / PRN, rotating shifts, every other weekend

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Great fit if you want flexible, part-time hours in healthcare. You’ll help assemble meals, prep cold foods, work in the dish room, support the coffee shop, and talk with patients about their meal orders. They offer free parking and look for at least 1 year of food service or barista experience.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on back-of-house role where you keep the kitchen running smoothly. You’ll handle dishwashing, deep cleaning, food and equipment temperature checks, and proper food storage and rotation. Good for someone who doesn’t mind physical work and wants to get a foot in the door with a large national food service company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.