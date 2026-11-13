undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Langhorne, PA
Langhorne’s hospitals and food service spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people through food, these are worth a look.
Cook (FT, Days and Evenings) – Bucks
- Employer: Jefferson Health
- Location: Langhorne, PA (380 North Oxford Valley Road)
- Type: Full-time, day & evening shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time cook role in a hospital setting, working with a professional kitchen team. You’ll prep and cook entrees, soups, sauces, and veggies to set recipes, keep HACCP records, and follow strict food safety rules. 3+ years food prep experience required, and you get access to strong benefits and tuition discounts through Jefferson.
Dietary Aide – PRN
- Employer: St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Part-time / PRN, rotating shifts, every other weekend
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Great fit if you want flexible, part-time hours in healthcare. You’ll help assemble meals, prep cold foods, work in the dish room, support the coffee shop, and talk with patients about their meal orders. They offer free parking and look for at least 1 year of food service or barista experience.
General Utility Worker I – HC East DO 72B1 Winner
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on back-of-house role where you keep the kitchen running smoothly. You’ll handle dishwashing, deep cleaning, food and equipment temperature checks, and proper food storage and rotation. Good for someone who doesn’t mind physical work and wants to get a foot in the door with a large national food service company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.