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🏥 Langhorne, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Langhorne’s hospitals, rehab centers, and specialty clinics are busy and hiring across many skill levels right now. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, this week’s list is worth a look.
Physician – Cardiology
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed at a large nonprofit medical center)
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Non-invasive and advanced imaging cardiology roles with a comprehensive cardiology program and academic/research options. Join a team of 11 cardiologists in Bucks County, about 30 miles from Philly.
Director of Nursing – Cardiovascular Services
- Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: $53.04 – $82.21 per hour
Senior nursing leadership role over ~70 FTEs across cath lab, EP lab, interventional radiology, rehab, and testing. Good fit if you have 5+ years acute care leadership and want to shape a growing cardiovascular service line.
Anesthesia Technician – Operating Room
- Employer: St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 9:30am–6:00pm, on-call/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Support anesthesia in a Level II Trauma Center with 16 ORs and da Vinci robots, working across open-heart, trauma, ortho, and more. Great for someone with HS diploma and 1+ year experience who wants broad OR exposure and strong benefits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,232/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, PA
- Type: Travel, Part-time (3x12 nights, 12-week assignment)
- Pay: Approx. $2,232 gross per week
Travel RT role with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and stipends through Trinity’s mobile staffing program. Ideal if you have CRT/RRT, 2+ years’ experience, and want variety while staying within one health system.
Long-Term Acute Care Registered Nurse (Travel)
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time (Travel)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-acuity LTAC care with a focus on complex, long-term recovery. Good match for RNs with acute/critical care skills who like detailed assessments and care coordination.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Emergency Department
- Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
ED RN role handling triage, assessments, and fast-paced patient care with day-one medical, dental, and vision, PTO, and tuition help. Requires PA RN license and ASN/ADN (BSN preferred).
Veterinary Technician Specialist – Anesthesia
- Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced vet tech role focused on anesthesia for critical patients, from pre-op through recovery. Offers CE support, career leveling, pet insurance, and flexible schedules in a specialty/emergency setting.
CRNA – Independent Practice (East Norriton, PA)
- Employer: Ultracare Anesthesia Partners LLC
- Location: Listed as Langhorne, PA, US; work site East Norriton, PA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN, Per diem
- Pay: From $185/hour
Independent practice CRNA role in pain, spine, and vascular with 8-hour day shifts, no nights, weekends, or call. Great if you have 2+ years independent CRNA experience and want high hourly pay and schedule control.
LPN Supervisor – 3p–11p
- Employer: Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Oxford Crossings)
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time (3p–11p)
- Pay: $33–$36 per hour (based on experience)
Lead evening nursing on a rehab/long-term care unit, overseeing staff and resident care. Good step-up role for LPNs with 2+ years’ experience who want leadership plus tuition help, 401(k) match, and shift differentials.
Certified Medication Technician (CMT)
- Employer: Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Oxford Crossings)
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $17–$21 per hour (all-inclusive)
Administer meds and provide basic care in a home-like rehab setting. Best for CNAs/HHAs with PA med tech certification and prior CMA experience who want solid benefits and a stable schedule.
Pharmacy Technician – Night Shift (7 on / 7 off)
- Employer: St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week, 7 on / 7 off)
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital inpatient pharmacy tech role preparing sterile products and labels under pharmacist supervision. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience and like a compressed night schedule with strong benefits.
Surgical Technologist – Day Shift – $10,000 Bonus
- Employer: St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, Days (four 10s, 7:00am–5:30pm, on-call/holidays)
- Bonus: $10,000 new hire bonus (external applicants)
Scrub in on a wide range of cases in a 16-OR, robot-equipped surgical department. Requires Surgical Tech certification, BLS, and program graduation, with strong benefits and OR growth potential.
Surgical Technologist – Night Shift – $10,000 Bonus
- Employer: St. Mary Medical Center
- Location: Langhorne, PA
- Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri 11:00pm–7:30am, on-call/holidays)
- Bonus: $10,000 new hire bonus (external applicants)
Night-shift version of the Surg Tech role, ideal if you prefer overnights and a quieter OR while still seeing trauma and complex cases. Same certification and experience expectations as the day shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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