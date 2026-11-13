Langhorne’s hospitals, rehab centers, and specialty clinics are busy and hiring across many skill levels right now. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed at a large nonprofit medical center)

CompHealth (hospital-employed at a large nonprofit medical center) Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non-invasive and advanced imaging cardiology roles with a comprehensive cardiology program and academic/research options. Join a team of 11 cardiologists in Bucks County, about 30 miles from Philly.

Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary’s Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $53.04 – $82.21 per hour

Senior nursing leadership role over ~70 FTEs across cath lab, EP lab, interventional radiology, rehab, and testing. Good fit if you have 5+ years acute care leadership and want to shape a growing cardiovascular service line.

Employer: St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 9:30am–6:00pm, on-call/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Support anesthesia in a Level II Trauma Center with 16 ORs and da Vinci robots, working across open-heart, trauma, ortho, and more. Great for someone with HS diploma and 1+ year experience who wants broad OR exposure and strong benefits.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, PA

Type: Travel, Part-time (3x12 nights, 12-week assignment)

Pay: Approx. $2,232 gross per week

Travel RT role with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and stipends through Trinity’s mobile staffing program. Ideal if you have CRT/RRT, 2+ years’ experience, and want variety while staying within one health system.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time (Travel)

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity LTAC care with a focus on complex, long-term recovery. Good match for RNs with acute/critical care skills who like detailed assessments and care coordination.

Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour evening shift

Salary: Not listed

ED RN role handling triage, assessments, and fast-paced patient care with day-one medical, dental, and vision, PTO, and tuition help. Requires PA RN license and ASN/ADN (BSN preferred).

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced vet tech role focused on anesthesia for critical patients, from pre-op through recovery. Offers CE support, career leveling, pet insurance, and flexible schedules in a specialty/emergency setting.

Employer: Ultracare Anesthesia Partners LLC

Location: Listed as Langhorne, PA, US ; work site East Norriton, PA

Listed as ; work site Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN, Per diem

Full-time, Part-time, PRN, Per diem Pay: From $185/hour

Independent practice CRNA role in pain, spine, and vascular with 8-hour day shifts, no nights, weekends, or call. Great if you have 2+ years independent CRNA experience and want high hourly pay and schedule control.

Employer: Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Oxford Crossings)

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time (3p–11p)

Pay: $33–$36 per hour (based on experience)

Lead evening nursing on a rehab/long-term care unit, overseeing staff and resident care. Good step-up role for LPNs with 2+ years’ experience who want leadership plus tuition help, 401(k) match, and shift differentials.

Employer: Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Oxford Crossings)

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $17–$21 per hour (all-inclusive)

Administer meds and provide basic care in a home-like rehab setting. Best for CNAs/HHAs with PA med tech certification and prior CMA experience who want solid benefits and a stable schedule.

Employer: St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week, 7 on / 7 off)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital inpatient pharmacy tech role preparing sterile products and labels under pharmacist supervision. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience and like a compressed night schedule with strong benefits.

Employer: St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Days (four 10s, 7:00am–5:30pm, on-call/holidays)

Bonus: $10,000 new hire bonus (external applicants)

Scrub in on a wide range of cases in a 16-OR, robot-equipped surgical department. Requires Surgical Tech certification, BLS, and program graduation, with strong benefits and OR growth potential.

Employer: St. Mary Medical Center

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri 11:00pm–7:30am, on-call/holidays)

Bonus: $10,000 new hire bonus (external applicants)

Night-shift version of the Surg Tech role, ideal if you prefer overnights and a quieter OR while still seeing trauma and complex cases. Same certification and experience expectations as the day shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.