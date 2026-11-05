🏥 Multiple Langhorne Healthcare Jobs, From New Grads to RNs

Langhorne’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to specialty practices. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: BUCKS COUNTY KIDNEY SPECIALISTS, P.C.

BUCKS COUNTY KIDNEY SPECIALISTS, P.C. Location: Langhorne, PA (in-person, office setting)

(in-person, office setting) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Office-based role supporting kidney specialists with patient care coordination, documentation in EHR, and quality measures. Good fit if you have an active PA LPN license, some primary/chronic care experience, and want flexible part-time hours with room for added responsibilities over time.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Location: Jefferson Bucks, 380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role on an Ortho/Med Surg unit with a strong focus on patient- and family-centered care. You’ll assess patients, create care plans, educate families, and work closely with an interprofessional team. Requires an active PA RN license, BLS (AHA), and graduation from an accredited nursing school; BSN and 1 year acute care experience are strongly preferred. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and access to tuition discounts through Thomas Jefferson University.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Salary: Not listed

Great for recent Nursing Assistant/CNA grads within their 120-day window who want hands-on experience in long-term care. You’ll provide direct resident care, emotional support, and help keep a safe, clean environment. Highlights include daily pay options, PTO and benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and a supportive, family-like atmosphere.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.