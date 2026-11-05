🛒 Langhorne Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Langhorne’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national brands and local shops hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx) Location: 2424 E Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,577 – $77,762/year)

Lead a busy TJ Maxx store, coach a large team, and keep sales, merchandising, and customer service running smoothly. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) plus associate discounts for you and eligible family members.

Note: This Assistant Store Manager role is listed on multiple sites (LinkedIn and Indeed) but is the same position at the same store.

Employer: Kid to Kid / Uptown Cheapskate (Summit Recommerce Group)

Location: Langhorne, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Perfect if you love style and thrift finds. You’ll buy and price gently used clothes, help on the register, create cute displays, and even help with social media. Perks include flexible scheduling, 30% employee discount, monthly bonus potential, 401(k) eligibility, and growth opportunities within a multi-store group.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania / PLCB

Location: North Flowers Mill Road, Langhorne, PA (Store #0928)

(Store #0928) Type: Part-time, intermittent

Pay: Fixed starting salary for new Commonwealth employees (see posting)

Work in a state Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and building displays. You’ll get ACA/Bronze medical benefits from day one, steady part-time hours (about 13–32 hours/week), and access to the state’s broader benefits and retirement options.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.