Lanett High to Host 2026 LANALA Pageant Nov. 14

The 2026 LANALA Pageant will be held at the Lanett High School Auditorium on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The show begins at 3:00 PM ET with doors opening at 2:30 PM, and contestants will compete for Miss LANALA, Junior Miss LANALA, and Mr. & Miss LHS. Admission is $5.00 per person (CASH ONLY).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lanett High School