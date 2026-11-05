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Lanett

Lanett High to Host 2026 LANALA Pageant Nov. 14

4 days ago
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The 2026 LANALA Pageant will be held at the Lanett High School Auditorium on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The show begins at 3:00 PM ET with doors opening at 2:30 PM, and contestants will compete for Miss LANALA, Junior Miss LANALA, and Mr. & Miss LHS. Admission is $5.00 per person (CASH ONLY).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lanett High School

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