undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lanett
Lanett High to Host 2026 LANALA Pageant Nov. 14
4 days ago
The 2026 LANALA Pageant will be held at the Lanett High School Auditorium on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The show begins at 3:00 PM ET with doors opening at 2:30 PM, and contestants will compete for Miss LANALA, Junior Miss LANALA, and Mr. & Miss LHS. Admission is $5.00 per person (CASH ONLY).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lanett High School
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.