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Landis

Landis Board of Aldermen meets Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

3 days ago
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The Town of Landis Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. in the Town of Landis Board Room, located at 312 S Main St, Landis, NC 28088. The Work Session for this month is cancelled, but citizen comments will be accepted during the meeting.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Landis

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