Waterline work to affect Tranquil and Lake Drives

Crews for BRS will do waterline maintenance on Monday, November 9, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in the area of Tranquil Drive and Lake Drive. Homes nearby may have low water pressure or a short water outage during this time. Drivers should use care in this area, as work trucks, workers, and temporary lane shifts or brief delays are possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Landis