St Paul has some wonderful cats waiting for cozy couches and loving laps. All of these kitties are with Twin Cities Pet Rescue and are looking for safe, caring homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red/White (orange tabby)

Orange or Red/White (orange tabby) Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Twin Cities Pet Rescue

Phone: (651) 000-0000

About Kelp:

Kelp is a handsome orange tabby with plenty of personality. He’s an independent entertainer who loves playing with toys on his own, but he also enjoys people and will seek out your lap when he’s in the mood for snuggles.

He can get along with other cats and dogs, but he needs a slow, patient introduction. He may be a bit grumpy for the first few days while he settles in, so a calm home that understands this will be best.

👉 Meet Kelp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory/Brown Tabby (calico coat)

Cream or Ivory/Brown Tabby (calico coat) Adoption Fee: $285

Shelter: Twin Cities Pet Rescue

Phone: (651) 000-0000

About Purina:

Purina is a beautiful calico whose gentle personality matches her pretty coat. She can be a little timid at first, but once she feels safe, she’s very sweet and enjoys attention.

She’s an easygoing, calm, and chill companion who loves lounging, playing with toys, and enjoying treats. If you want a relaxed cat to hang out with you at home, Purina could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Purina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue (gray tabby, medium-length coat)

Gray or Blue (gray tabby, medium-length coat) Adoption Fee: $285

Shelter: Twin Cities Pet Rescue

Phone: (651) 000-0000

About Raly:

Raly is a pretty gray tabby with a soft, medium-length coat and a lot of love for her people. She’s social, sweet, and enjoys spending time with humans.

She’s very flexible about her living situation: she’d be happy as an only pet or in a home with other animals. She’s good with kids, would probably do well with dogs, and doesn’t seem too bothered by other cats. She’s not picky about toys and is happy to play with whatever you offer.

👉 Meet Raly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (gray tabby)

Gray or Blue (gray tabby) Adoption Fee: $285

Shelter: Twin Cities Pet Rescue

Phone: (651) 000-0000

About Chad Powers:

Chad Powers is a handsome gray tabby with a friendly, curious nature. He’s sweet and social, the kind of cat who likes to be in the middle of whatever you’re doing.

He loves people and soaks up attention. When he’s not getting pets, he’s chasing toys or relaxing for a good lounge. He’s also very food-motivated and never says no to treats.

👉 Meet Chad Powers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Twin Cities Pet Rescue

Phone: (651) 000-0000

About Danyell:

Danyell has a fun little quirk—she likes to “yell” at you when she wants attention. It’s not excessive, just her cute way of asking for your time and love.

She’s sweet, social, and playful, and an all-around good girl. Danyell gets along with other cats, is good with kids, and would probably do well with dogs too. She’ll thrive in a home that enjoys interactive play and doesn’t mind a chatty kitty.

👉 Meet Danyell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the St Paul area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Twin Cities Pet Rescue. Call (651) 000-0000 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.