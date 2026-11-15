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🐶 Sweet Lander Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a loyal friend in Lander, WY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Lander Pet Connection for someone to love.
Buttercup
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lander Pet Connection
- Phone: (307) 330-5200
Buttercup is a petite brindle Chihuahua mix who’s ready for a calm, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and is looking for a cozy spot on the couch and a person to bond with.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willa
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Lander Pet Connection
- Phone: (307) 330-5200
Willa is a young Lab / Great Pyrenees mix pup with a beautiful black coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime as she grows into a big, loyal companion.
👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lander, WY, consider calling Lander Pet Connection at (307) 330-5200 to ask about these dogs or schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.