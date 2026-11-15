Looking for a loyal friend in Lander, WY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Lander Pet Connection for someone to love.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lander Pet Connection

Phone: (307) 330-5200

Buttercup is a petite brindle Chihuahua mix who’s ready for a calm, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and is looking for a cozy spot on the couch and a person to bond with.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Lander Pet Connection

Phone: (307) 330-5200

Willa is a young Lab / Great Pyrenees mix pup with a beautiful black coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime as she grows into a big, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lander, WY, consider calling Lander Pet Connection at (307) 330-5200 to ask about these dogs or schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.