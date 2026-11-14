Lander’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like hands-on patient care or long-term career paths. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Priority OnDemand (Frontier Ambulance)

Priority OnDemand (Frontier Ambulance) Location: Lander & Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work 911 and interfacility calls in Fremont County, serving about 9,000 patients a year. They offer market-competitive pay, flexible schedules, paid vacation/sick time, and full medical/dental/vision benefits, plus room to grow within a large ambulance group.

Employer: Priority OnDemand (Frontier Ambulance)

Priority OnDemand (Frontier Ambulance) Location: Lander & Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced field role with the same 911 and transport system in the Wind River Valley. You’ll get full benefits, flexible shifts, paid time off, and career advancement in a high-volume but outdoor-adventure-friendly area.

Employer: Accelerate Dental

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Full-time

Compensation: 30% of adjusted production or a daily guarantee (whichever is higher)

Join an established, busy practice with a strong patient base and mentorship for new grads. This role stands out for its path to equity/ownership, clinical autonomy, health benefit allowance, CE allowance, malpractice coverage, and support with licensing.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.